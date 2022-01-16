49ers' Deebo Samuel Makes NFL History With Backfield Usage Vs. Cowboys

Deebo makes NFL history with backfield usage vs. Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

In case you haven't noticed yet, Deebo Samuel is one of a kind.

The 49ers wide receiver/running back/quarterback has established himself as one of the NFL's most unique weapons throughout the second half of the season.

In Sunday's 23-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Game at AT&T Stadium, Samuel made history on the ground.

Deebo Samuel's 72 Rush yds today are the most by a WR in a playoff game since the Super Bowl era began in 1966, surpassing the previous mark held by Hall of Famer James Lofton.



Samuel also holds the 3rd-highest mark (53) in Super Bowl LIV. pic.twitter.com/RG4NY2szCS — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 17, 2022

Deebo Samuel aligned in the backfield on 13 snaps (29%), one shy of his career-high set in Week 18.



🔸 Samuel @ RB: 9 carries, 63 yards, TD



Samuel has aligned in the backfield on at least 10% of his snaps in nine consecutive games.#SFvsDAL | #FTTB pic.twitter.com/gotqD0jWTr — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 17, 2022

Against the Cowboys on Sunday, Samuel accumulated 110 total yards from scrimmage (72 rushing, 38 receiving) with a touchdown on the ground in the the third quarter.

Samuel has been so dominant on the ground, in fact, that he had out-paced Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott throughout the second half of the season.

The 49ers will look to deploy their do-it-all offensive weapon any way they can on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round Game at Lambeau Field.