49ers' Deebo Samuel Makes NFL History With Backfield Usage Vs. Cowboys

In case you haven't noticed yet, Deebo Samuel is one of a kind. 

The 49ers wide receiver/running back/quarterback has established himself as one of the NFL's most unique weapons throughout the second half of the season. 

In Sunday's 23-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Game at AT&T Stadium, Samuel made history on the ground. 

Against the Cowboys on Sunday, Samuel accumulated 110 total yards from scrimmage (72 rushing, 38 receiving) with a touchdown on the ground in the the third quarter. 

Samuel has been so dominant on the ground, in fact, that he had out-paced Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott throughout the second half of the season. 

The 49ers will look to deploy their do-it-all offensive weapon any way they can on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round Game at Lambeau Field. 

