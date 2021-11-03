49ers' Deebo Samuel Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

49ers' Samuel named NFC Offensive Player of the Week originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel became only the second 49ers player in the past eight seasons to win NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Samuel on Wednesday was honored as the recipient of the award for his six-catch, 171-yard receiving day in the 49ers’ Week 8 victory over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Samuel’s career-best 83-yard reception, a play on which he caught the pass 4 yards behind the line of scrimmage, provided the 49ers with momentum in the third quarter of their 33-22 victory over the Bears. The 49ers snapped a four-game losing streak with the win.

The last time the 49ers had an NFC Offensive Player of the Week was quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 14 of the 2019 season. Garoppolo completed 26 of 35 pass attempts for 349 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-46 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Before Garoppolo, wide receiver Anquan Boldin was the last 49er to be named player of the week. He was honored for his performance in Week 1 of the 2013 season.

Samuel ranks second in the NFL with 819 receiving yards, coming on 44 catches. Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams leads the league with 924 yards and 10 touchdowns on 63 receptions.

Samuel’s output this season has already surpassed his career-high of 57 catches for 802 yards as a rookie in 2019.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast