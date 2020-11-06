49ers Get Good News on Jimmy Garoppolo's Ankle: No Surgery Recommended

No surgery recommended for Jimmy G; 49ers hope he can return originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After Jimmy Garoppolo missed his third game this season on Thursday due to two high ankle sprains, Kyle Shanahan shared that the injury will not require surgery for the 49ers quarterback.

In a conference call with local reporters Friday, the 49ers head coach reported that it will now be a waiting game for Garoppolo, who was placed on injured reserve following the team’s Week 8 loss to Seattle.

“Good news from the doctors that none of them are recommending surgery right now,” Shanahan said. “So we are not going do anything for this four-to-six weeks. Rest it, and then we will re-evaluate and hopefully, it heals up the way the doctors are anticipating and he will be good to go then, and not need surgery.”

Garoppolo originally injured his ankle in Week 2 vs. the New York Jets. After missing the following two contests, he appeared in four games before he was sidelined again with what Shanahan described as a second, more severe ankle sprain on the same side.

Over Garoppolo’s six-game span of play, he has completed 94 of his 140 attempts for 1,096 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

Until Garoppolo returns, Shanahan will keep Nick Mullens in the starting role with C.J. Beathard as his back up.

“It’s firmly Nick,” Shanahan said. “As I’ve always kind of said, I feel good with both Nick and C.J. They are always pretty neck and neck for me but I’m not going to just bounce them back and forth.

“Something would have to happen to make a change and Nick wasn’t the reason that happened last night and that’s why he will get the first opportunity vs. New Orleans.”

Shanahan also confirmed that the team will sign veteran quarterback Josh Johnson, who last played in Washington in 2018. The head coach shared that it is primarily as an insurance precaution after an onslaught of injuries and last week’s COVID inactives. The team needs three quarterbacks available at least for the next few weeks.

“I wanted a guy who has done it before and been in the league,” Shanahan said. “I’ve got a bumper of close friends in the league who have been with Josh and have heard great things about him and excited get him in our building.”