49ers' Jimmie Ward Sustains Hamstring Injury; Week 1 Vs. Bears in Question

49ers safety Ward sustains hamstring injury; Week 1 in question originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Free safety Jimmie Ward sustained a severe hamstring injury that places his availability for Week 1 in question, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on Tuesday.

Ward's injury is another in a line of soft-tissue injuries that have plagued the team during training camp.

Running back Elijah Mitchell (hamstring) and starting cornerbacks Charvarius Ward (groin) and Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring) have missed time, while offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill is out for a "few weeks" with a hamstring injury.

Shanahan described Ward's injury as "a little worse than other guys, so he’s going to need some time."

Ward is the clear starter and one of the 49ers' top payers. Second-year player Talanoa Hufanga is in line to start alongside Ward at strong safety.

With Ward out, such players as Tarvarius Moore and George Odum are likely to compete for the possibility of starting Week 1 against the Chicago Bears.

Dontae Johnson sustained an injury in the preseason opener that could sideline him for at least a week.

"We'll probably have to add some more people there, especially with Dontae," Shanahan said. "Because Dontae's done a real good job also. He might be out this week, too, with his (torn) rib cartilage.

"We'll see how it goes with the roster. We might move our nickel (backs) around a little bit. But hopefully, we'll get some more guys in here soon."

