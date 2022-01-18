49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo Not Making Excuses With Injured Throwing Shoulder

Jimmy G not making excuses with injured throwing shoulder originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was scheduled to take part in limited practice Tuesday evening at the 49ers’ headquarters in Santa Clara.

And that appears to be an apt description of his physical condition, too.

Garoppolo, who has a right thumb injury and a right shoulder sprain, was asked before heading out to practice which physical ailment is bothering him more.

“Uh, yes,” Garoppolo answered with a laugh. “I don’t know the answer. They’re pretty close.”

Garoppolo sustained a torn ligament in his right thumb in the 49ers’ Dec. 23 game against the Tennessee Titans. After missing one game, he has played the past two games.

But in the second quarter of the 49ers’ playoff victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, he sustained an injury to his right shoulder when trying to protect his thumb as he was falling to the turf.

“Got thrown down, went to put my hand out, and sort of had it in my mind that if my thumb hit, I didn’t know what was going to happen,” Garoppolo said. “(I) tried to catch it with my elbow a little bit, and just jammed the shoulder up.”

Coach Kyle Shanahan announced the 49ers listed Garoppolo as “limited” on the team’s pre-practice injury report, which is an encouraging sign. However, he seemed a little hesitant when asked if he was confident he would start Saturday night against the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs.

“Uh, yeah, we’ll feel it out throughout the week,” Garoppolo said. “But, yeah, feeling good right now.”

Garoppolo completed 11-of-14 passes for 133 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions in the first half against the Cowboys. In the second half, Garoppolo completed 5-of-11 pass attempts for 39 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.

Garoppolo missed badly on two notable throws. He overshot a wide-open Brandon Aiyuk on a third-down pass in the third quarter that could have clinched the victory. He also missed Trent Sherfield on a pass that Cowboys defensive back Anthony Brown intercepted.

“The shoulder, yeah, being a quarterback it affects every throw,” Garoppolo answered when asked if his shoulder discomfort impacted his errant throws.

“So, yeah, it definitely had some impact. But if I’m out there, and I’m being put in that spot, I got to, you know, still make the plays I normally make. So no excuses or anything like that. The injury is what it is. We’re all dealing with stuff right now.”

