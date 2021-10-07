49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo Will Practice Friday, Hopes to Play Sunday: Shanahan

Shanahan confirms Jimmy G will practice Friday, hopes to play originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo has not practiced all week for the 49ers after hurting his calf during the loss to the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday, meaning Trey Lance likely will make his first NFL start against the Arizona Cardinals. However, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday that Garoppolo will give practicing a shot on Friday, and hopes to be able to play Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

"Jimmy told me he wants to give it a go tomorrow, so we'll see him out on the practice field tomorrow," Shanahan said on KNBR. "If he looks good then he'll have a shot, if he can't then we'll shut him down."

Garoppolo says he pulled the calf in the first half of the 49ers' Week 4 loss, and was replaced by Trey Lance at halftime. Garoppolo said although his status for Sunday is up in the air, he is not adjusting his schedule of preparation for the undefeated Cardinals.

“It doesn’t really change anything,” Garoppolo said Wednesday. “Mentally, I feel pretty good, just with the game plan and the install we just put in. Physically, hopefully, get out there tomorrow. It’s not terrible right now.”

Ultimately Garopppolo still was not able to go Thursday. Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel told reporters Thursday that the QB is "one of the toughest football players I've ever been around," and is not licking his wounds on the bench.

"Let's just say he hasn't taken the week off at all," McDaniel said Thursday. "Although he hasn't practiced, he's done every rep that we've done in practice [quarterbacks coach] Rich Scangarello and [offensive passing game specialist] Bobby Slowik. Luckily for the 49ers, they're really tired because they've been grinding and making sure that he's prepared. And if he's healthy enough to play at the level that he expects for himself, he'll do that. But that's between Kyle and Jimmy Garoppolo."

We will see how Garoppolo performs in practice, but clearly Shanahan and McDaniel want to see if the veteran can give it a go before officially handing over the keys for the week to Lance.

