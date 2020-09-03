49ers' Katie Sowers, Marshawn Lynch Featured in Hilarious New NFL Ad

49ers coach Sowers, Marshawn featured in hilarious NFL ad originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The first day of the NFL season often feels like Christmas day for 49ers fans, especially after the team came up just short of a Super Bowl victory in February. Ample hype surrounds the team entering the 2020 season, which begins in just over a week for San Francisco.

To celebrate the return of the football season, Frito-Lay is launching a funny new ad campaign that features 49ers coach Katie Sowers, as well as Oakland native and five-time Pro Bowl running back Marshawn Lynch.

Lynch narrates the spot, which also features Tampa Bay Buccaneers stars Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski along with Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys.

The first game of the 2020 NFL season is just a week away, as the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans will face off in a rematch of last season's thrilling playoff game.

The 49ers will host the Arizona Cardinals just a few days later on Sept. 13 at Levi's Stadium.