49ers nearly $25 million under NFL's salary cap entering free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers are in better shape than most NFL teams under the $182.5 million salary cap for the 2021 season.

The 49ers have $24,909,627 in salary-cap space, placing them with the 10th-most space in the league, according to the latest figures released by the NFL Players Association.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The 49ers rolled over $13.2 million of unused cap space from 2020, which includes more than $11 million in unearned incentives.

The NFL’s open-negotiating period for free agency begins on Monday.

The 49ers’ list of scheduled free agents includes tackle Trent Williams, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, receiver Kendrick Bourne, defensive linemen D.J. Jones, Kerry Hyder and Solomon Thomas, and defensive backs Richard Sherman, Jason Verrett, K’Waun Williams, Ahkello Witherspoon and Jaquiski Tartt.

Teams must be cap compliant beginning Wednesday at 1 p.m. Only the top 51 players on each team’s roster count toward the cap until rosters are trimmed to 53 players a week before the start of the regular season.

Here is a look at each NFL team, along with players under contract (in parenthesis) and space under the salary cap, as of Thursday morning:

Indianapolis (66) $71.0 million

N.Y. Jets (58) $69.2 million

Jacksonville (63) $69.1 million

New England (62) $68.6 million

Cincinnati (51) $42.8 million

Washington (68) $39.4 million

Denver (57) $32.7 million

L.A. Chargers (49) $26.7 million

Cleveland (63) $25.4 million

49ers (64) $24.9 million

Miami (61) $24.1 million

Carolina (58) $18.4 million

Arizona (58) $18.2 million

Seattle (50) $17.9 million

Houston (51) $17.8 million

Baltimore (61) $16.9 million

Detroit (57) $13.2 million

Buffalo (55) $6.4 million

Tennessee (58) 6.0 million

Pittsburgh (54) $5.5 million

Las Vegas (56) $3.9 million

Teams currently over the cap

Tampa Bay (48) -$3.7 million

Minnesota (56) -$6.9 million

N.Y. Giants (65) -$8.3 million

Green Bay (61) -$9.6 million

Atlanta (39) -$14.2 million

Dallas (62) -$14.8 million

Kansas City (59) -$20.5 million

Chicago (53) -$22.4 million

L.A. Rams (65) $23.5 million

Philadelphia (68) -$29.7 million

New Orleans (59) -$54.4 million

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast