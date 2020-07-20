49ers Push Back Rookies' Camp Arrival Date by Two Days: Source

49ers rookies were expected to report to training camp Tuesday, but their arrival has been pushed back as the NFL and Players Association continue to work out terms for health and safety protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A source told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco that rookies now will report Thursday along with quarterbacks and injured players, receive COVID-19 tests and then go home to quarantine before taking a second test a few days later.

The #49ers have told rookies, quarterbacks and injured players to report for training camp on Thursday to be tested for COVID-19. All the other veterans are being told to report on the 28th for testing. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) July 20, 2020

Players testing schedule is:

-Day 1: Test and go home;

-Days 2 and 3: self quarantine - no tests;

-Day 4: second test.



If both tests are negative, players can come to the complex and go inside.



Daily testing begins on Day 5 for at least the first 14 days. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) July 20, 2020

Players will get tested upon arrival and then await their results. NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the NFL and NFLPA had come to an agreement on daily testing for COVID-19 through the first two weeks of training camp. Players will need to return multiple negative tests in order to enter the building for physicals or team activities.

The NFL and NFLPA agreed to daily COVID-19 testing for the first 2 weeks of camp, after which they’ll look at positivity rates. If the rate drops below 5% for players and Tier 1/Tier 2 individuals, they’ll move to every other day. Important deal as talks continue on other issues. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 20, 2020

Players will need multiple negative tests before they’re allowed to be in the building for physicals or team activities. That’s a lesson the NFL has taken from other pro leagues: Take it slow. NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills says test results expected within 24 hours. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 20, 2020

The NFL was the only sports league with the benefit of time when it comes to the pandemic. But as of Sunday, the league had not supplied to union with sufficient plans for a safe return to play. This lead to a number of players including 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman and tight end George Kittle taking to social media with #WeWantToPlay.

As negotiations continue, the two sides still have to come to an agreement on the number of preseason games or if they will scrap the exhibition slate altogether.

While some teams are expected to try and host fans in a limited capacity, a number of teams -- the 49ers among them -- likely will play the 2020 season in empty stadiums. Raiders owner Mark Davis has said it looks like they will not host fans and he also will not attend if fans cannot.

The negotiations will continue over the next couple of weeks, but the agreement on testing is a good sign as the two sides have cleared the first of many hurdles in a plan to return to play.

