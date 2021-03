Report: 49ers re-sign Williams to record-setting deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers reportedly have locked in Trent Williams.

Williams re-signed with San Francisco on a six-year, $138.06 million deal, according to reports.

While you (and I) were sleeping: The #49ers agreed to terms with LT Trent Williams on a six-year, $138.06 million deal with $55.1 million guaranteed, including a $30.1 million signing bonus, per @elsportsllc @loyalty24_7. The NFL’s new highest-paid offensive lineman. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2021

The contract includes $55.1 million guaranteed and a $30.1 million signing bonus.

The record-setting deal now makes Williams the league's highest-paid offensive lineman.

