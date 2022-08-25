Five 49ers to Watch Vs. Texans in Final 2022 NFL Preseason Game

Five 49ers to watch in final 2022 preseason game vs. Texans originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers head into their final preseason matchup on Thursday night with most of the team’s starters slated to see some playing time against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

It is the final dress rehearsal before the regular season opens up on Sept. 11 in Chicago facing the Bears. The contest also provides other players on the 53-man roster bubble another chance to prove their value and ability.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here are five players to watch when the 49ers-Texans exhibition kicks off Thursday at 5:15 p.m. PT.

RB Trey Sermon

The running back was drafted in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft and has yet to live up to the hype in games. While coach Kyle Shanahan has been complimentary of the Ohio State product’s development, it hasn’t shown up on the stat sheet yet.

As a rookie, Sermon appeared in nine games and carried the ball 41 times for 167 yards and one touchdown. The young ball carrier took second chair behind sixth-round pick Elijah Mitchell, who led the team in rushing in 2021 with 207 carries for 963 yards and five rushing scores.

Could Sermon’s future with the 49ers be in jeopardy with rookies Ty Davis-Price and Jordan Mason flashing their abilities in Minneapolis in the second preseason game? How Sermon plays in Houston could be a chance to solidify his place on the final roster.

OL Aaron Banks

Banks is another high draft pick (2nd round) from the 49ers' 2021 class who has yet to play up to expectations. The Notre Dame product started his NFL career a little behind after dealing with injuries during the offseason. As a result, Banks saw the field on only five offensive snaps and 44 on special teams during his rookie campaign.

Banks has been progressing in practice while getting quite a bit of experience with the first team, but has not been as impressive during the preseason. Thursday night is another chance for Banks to show he can handle the bright lights of primetime.

CB Deommodore Lenoir

Thus far Lenoir has been having an impressive offseason. After a quick start as a rookie, the Oregon product hit some bumps on the road. He recently shared that he experienced multiple family tragedies during the season. Instead of taking time off, the cornerback stayed at his “happy place” -- the football field, but the events still affected his performance.

Usually seen on the outside, Lenoir has enjoyed playing his limited time at nickel, and getting “his nose dirty.” The position was vacated by K’Waun Williams, who was signed by the Denver Broncos during free agency.

Where Lenoir lines up on Thursday night will be something to keep an eye on. Could he be the next player on tap responsible for the "shark" blitz?

OL Jason Poe

Poe has become the topic of conversation after two solid performances during the preseason. The undrafted free agent was on the field for 32 snaps in the 49ers' first preseason contest and 45 plays last week in Minneapolis.

Mostly seen at left guard in the recent weeks of training camp practice, the 6-foot-1, 300-pound lineman doesn’t necessarily look the part. But the offensive lineman's athleticism has been noticed by his teammates as well as the coaching staff.

Poe is someone to watch as the 49ers formulate which lineman will make the final roster, with their jobs focused on protecting quarterback Trey Lance.

QB Trey Lance

There is no question that Lance will be under center when the 49ers open up the 2022 season in Chicago in a few weeks, but there are still obvious reasons to watch the young quarterback Thursday night.

Lance threw three interceptions at the club’s penultimate open practice of training camp. How he responds to adversity will be on display when he faces the Texans in the final exhibition.

Shanahan plans to have most of his starting lineup on the field for a good amount of playing time, but no longer than the first half. Lance’s progress will be on full display.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast