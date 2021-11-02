49ers Trade for Pass Rusher Charles Omenihu From Texans: Report

Report: 49ers trade for pass-rusher Omenihu from Texans originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers reportedly have made a move.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning, citing sources, that the 49ers are acquiring pass rusher Charles Omenihu from the Houston Texans for a future late-round draft pick. The NFL trade deadline ends Tuesday at 1 p.m. PT.

Sources: The #Texans are trading young pass-rusher Charles Omenihu to the #49ers in exchange for a future late-rounder. The former fifth rounder, who has been an intriguing trade name for weeks, has a new landing spot. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2021

Omenihu, 24, has 11 tackles and three QB hits this season in six games. The defensive end is yet to record a sack in 2021.

However, over the last two seasons, he has seven sacks and 21 QB hits over 29 games. He also put up those numbers while only starting five games.

The 49ers this season have 16 sacks in seven games. But Nick Bosa accounts for seven of those alone. Though other teams have played eight games, the 49ers rank just 20th in team sacks this season.

Dee Ford ranks second on the 49ers in sacks with three. Bosa, Ford and Kentavius Street are the only 49ers with multiple sacks this season.

