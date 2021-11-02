49ers

49ers Trade for Pass Rusher Charles Omenihu From Texans: Report

By Dalton Johnson

Report: 49ers trade for pass-rusher Omenihu from Texans originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers reportedly have made a move. 

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning, citing sources, that the 49ers are acquiring pass rusher Charles Omenihu from the Houston Texans for a future late-round draft pick. The NFL trade deadline ends Tuesday at 1 p.m. PT. 

Omenihu, 24, has 11 tackles and three QB hits this season in six games. The defensive end is yet to record a sack in 2021. 

However, over the last two seasons, he has seven sacks and 21 QB hits over 29 games. He also put up those numbers while only starting five games. 

RELATED: 49ers' Shanahan not expecting big deal at NFL trade deadline

The 49ers this season have 16 sacks in seven games. But Nick Bosa accounts for seven of those alone. Though other teams have played eight games, the 49ers rank just 20th in team sacks this season. 

Dee Ford ranks second on the 49ers in sacks with three. Bosa, Ford and Kentavius Street are the only 49ers with multiple sacks this season.

