Jimmy Garoppolo Reports to Camp; Kyle Shanahan: 49ers Are Trey Lance's Team

Jimmy G reports to camp, but Shanahan clear 49ers are 'Trey's team'

SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who faces an uncertain future, reported to 49ers training camp Tuesday to take a physical.

General manager John Lynch said the expectation is that Garoppolo will be medically cleared. Coach Kyle Shanahan left no question the team will be going with Trey Lance as the starting quarterback.

"This is Trey's team," coach Kyle Shanahan said. "Jimmy understands that fully."

Garoppolo does not figure to be with the 49ers much longer, as the team has moved onto second-year player Lance at quarterback. Garoppolo is scheduled to earn $24.2 million in base salary this season.

If the 49ers trade or release Garoppolo before the start of the regular season, the club will create an immediate savings of $25.5 million on the salary cap.

Garoppolo remained as the starter for the 2021 season even after the 49ers selected Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the draft.

Any momentum that was building for a trade of Garoppolo was derailed in March when he optioned for surgery on his right shoulder.

