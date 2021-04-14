Alex Wood Joins Giants' Rotation as Logan Webb Moves to Bullpen

Wood joins Giants' rotation as Webb moves to the bullpen originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Giants added several veteran starters to the organization early in camp, knowing they would need them over 162 games. After 11 games, they found themselves with a surplus at the big league level, which means the spring's best starter is moving to the bullpen.

Alex Wood made his second rehab start at the alternate site in Sacramento on Tuesday and threw well enough that he'll slide into the rotation Sunday in Miami. The Giants are moving Logan Webb to the bullpen, where they currently have just two right-handed pitchers, Tyler Rogers and Matt Wisler.

Manager Gabe Kapler said Wood was "very excited" about the news and Webb "was an absolute pro about it."

"We think Webb can come out of the pen and really bridge from a starter all the way through the back of the bullpen, or potentially even finish games at times," Kapler said. "We felt he was the right weapon of the group to come out of the bullpen."

The Giants could have gone with either Webb or Aaron Sanchez, but the 24-year-old Webb was an easier choice. Sanchez is returning from a year off because of shoulder surgery. Webb won the No. 3 starter job with a huge spring but has allowed 15 hits and six earned runs in 10 1/3 innings. Still, he should give a boost to the bullpen.

Kapler said Webb could be used in short bursts, noting that Rogers, his set-up man, leads the league with seven appearances in 11 games. "That's really not fair to do to Rog to kind of put all the burden on him to go through tough pockets of right-handed hitters," he said. The Giants also saw firsthand Monday how Webb can be used in a more untraditional way.

The Reds threw crafty left-hander Wade Miley at them and then replaced him with young right-hander Tejay Antone, allowing just two hits with those two pitchers recording 26 of 27 outs. In theory, Webb following Wood in a game could give the Giants a similar look.

Kapler said the Giants will do things away from games to make sure Webb remains stretched out enough to return to the rotation at some point. The Giants know they're going to need him.

In an unrelated move, LaMonte Wade Jr. went on the IL with a left oblique strain and Steven Duggar was recalled from the alternate site, where he had four hits Tuesday. Kapler said Wade will be out about two weeks.

