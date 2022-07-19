Andrew Wiggins Wishes He Didn't Get Vaccinated Despite Warriors Championship

Wiggins wishes he didn't get vaccinated despite Warriors title originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Andrew Wiggins was crowned an NBA champion with the Warriors and named an All-Star for the first time in his career this past season, but he still has regrets about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I still wish I didn't get [vaccinated], to be honest with you," he told Mark Carman in an interview with Fansided.

Wiggins was unvaccinated in the months leading up to the 2021-22 regular season. In late September, the NBA announced that any player who doesn't comply with local COVID-19 vaccine mandates wouldn't be able to play in home games. Due to San Francisco's mandate, Wiggins would've missed out on paychecks for the Warriors' 41 games at Chase Center had he not received the shot. Wiggins attempted to receive an exemption based on religious beliefs, but the league denied his request.

Wiggins received the vaccine before the Warriors' regular-season opener Oct. 19 and ended up playing 73 games and serving a critical role in Golden State's championship pursuit.

"I did it, and I was an All-Star this year and champion, so that was the good part, just not missing out on the year, the best year of my career," Wiggins said. "But for my body, I just don't like putting all that stuff in my body, so I didn't like that and I didn't like that it wasn't my choice. I didn't like that it was either get this or don't play."

The 27-year-old is entering the final year of his max deal he signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2017.

