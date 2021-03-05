A's Announce Fans Can Return to Oakland Coliseum Beginning Opening Day

A's announce fans can return to Coliseum for Opening Day originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
The A's announced Friday that fans can return to the Oakland Coliseum at reduced capacity in time for Opening Day on April 1.
The team received approval to host fans in cooperation with MLB and Alameda County after the California Department of Public Health announced outdoor sports and live performances (with fans/attendance) are eligible to begin on April 1.
“We are excited to safely welcome fans back to our ballpark for the upcoming season,” said A’s President Dave Kaval in a statement. “We thank Governor Newsom for his leadership and guidance during this process, and Alameda County for partnering with us to develop a comprehensive plan that complies with local health directives and provides a safe experience for our fans, employees, players, and vendors.”
The A's are planning for a limited capacity at 20 percent to start, and will follow guidelines set forth by the State and local health officials.
The following are the policies and protocols put forth by the A's for the upcoming 2021 season:
- Physically-distanced seating: Guests will be seated in pods of two or four seats. Pod seating may be adapted in orange and yellow tiers.
- Face coverings required: Mandatory face coverings will be required for all fans, unless eating or drinking in the seats.
- Tickets sales will be restricted to California residents only.
- Mobile-only ticketing: All game tickets will be delivered via the MLB Ballpark app, ensuring a touchless entry into the ballpark. Walk-up tickets will not be available.
- Cashless transactions: All purchases in the ballpark will be contactless and cashless. Debit cards will be available for purchase using cash at a limited number of locations inside the stadium.
- Mobile concessions: No concourse concessions will be available to begin the season. Fans can order limited concession offerings on their mobile devices to be delivered directly to their seats.
- All social spaces, including the Treehouse, Stomping Ground, Shibe Park, and Championship Plaza, will be closed.
- Tailgating will not be allowed. Parking will be $30 and cash will not be accepted.
- Parking gates will open 90 minutes before first pitch; ballpark gates will open one hour before first pitch.
- Hand sanitizer: Hand sanitizer dispensers will be widely available.
- Staff health screenings: All full-time employees and event staff will be subject to health screenings before entering the ballpark.