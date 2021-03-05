A's Announce Fans Can Return to Oakland Coliseum Beginning Opening Day

A's announce fans can return to Coliseum for Opening Day originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The A's announced Friday that fans can return to the Oakland Coliseum at reduced capacity in time for Opening Day on April 1.

The team received approval to host fans in cooperation with MLB and Alameda County after the California Department of Public Health announced outdoor sports and live performances (with fans/attendance) are eligible to begin on April 1.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

“We are excited to safely welcome fans back to our ballpark for the upcoming season,” said A’s President Dave Kaval in a statement. “We thank Governor Newsom for his leadership and guidance during this process, and Alameda County for partnering with us to develop a comprehensive plan that complies with local health directives and provides a safe experience for our fans, employees, players, and vendors.”

The A's are planning for a limited capacity at 20 percent to start, and will follow guidelines set forth by the State and local health officials.

The following are the policies and protocols put forth by the A's for the upcoming 2021 season: