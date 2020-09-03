A's Cleared to Resume Play Friday After Coronavirus Pause

A's to resume play Friday vs. Padres after COVID-19 pause originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The A's announced Thursday that they have been cleared to host baseball activities at Oakland Coliseum and will resume play on Friday against the San Diego Padres.

"Since the A's announced that a member of the organization tested positive for COVID-19 on August 28, all subsequent tests for the remainder of the traveling party -- including those taken on Wednesday -- have been negative," the A's said in a statement.

A’s to resume play on Friday vs. San Diego. pic.twitter.com/igrhgCWIO9 — AthleticsPR (@AthleticsPR) September 3, 2020

The A's last played on Aug. 29 and had the final game of their road series against the Houston Astros and their entire road series against the Seattle Mariners postponed due to a positive coronavirus test within the team's traveling party. On Thursday, A's general manager David Forst revealed starting pitcher Daniel Mengden was the person who tested positive, and he has since been placed on the injured list.

All four postponed games have been rescheduled. The A's-Astros game has been rescheduled for Sept. 8 as part of a doubleheader in Oakland, and the A's-Mariners series will be made up as part of two doubleheaders: Sept. 14 in Seattle and Sept. 26 in Oakland.

Rookie Jesús Luzardo is scheduled to start Friday against the Padres.