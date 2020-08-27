A's-Rangers Game Postponed Amid Jacob Blake Boycotts: Report

Sources confirmed to NBC Sports California that the A's vs. Rangers game Thursday has been postponed.

Sources confirm report of A’s-Rangers postponement tonight. @ByRobertMurray first with possibility. — Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) August 27, 2020

MLB Network's Jon Heyman was first to report the news.

A’s-Rangers game will be postponed @ByRobertMurray 1st mentioned possibility — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 27, 2020

The A's and Rangers decided to play Wednesday despite three MLB games being postponed as sports-wide boycotts took place in light of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man being shot seven times in the back Sunday by a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

From the players of the Oakland A’s pic.twitter.com/0JEDBmuL8Z — Oakland A's (@Athletics) August 27, 2020

“We decided to play,” A's manager Bob Melvin said after the A's 3-1 win. “I did give the option for anybody who did not feel comfortable playing not to play, but it was just kind of too rushed when it came to us before we got together and everybody was pretty united in playing."

Melvin told reporters he gave players the option to sit out, but nobody approached him with wishes to boycott the game or not play on Wednesday.

“They wanted to be united as a group in what we did," Melvin said. "I just wanted to make sure we covered all our bases, and it was uncomfortable before the game and you see some other teams playing. Mostly the west coast (decided not to play), other than Milwaukee and they were right in the middle of it there and that decision was probably made way earlier in the day.”

A’s infielder Tony Kemp sported a Black Lives Matter shirt during Wednesday's national anthem and wore it visibly throughout the game. Kemp on Wednesday night after the A's win tweeted "This is bigger than sports. Period."

Former A's pitcher and current NBC Sports California analyst Dave Stewart said Wednesday he believes every MLB team should have postponed their games, including the A's. John Carlos, who protested during the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City, also condemned Oakland's decision to play to The Athletic's Alex Coffey.

“It sends the message that even though we’re in the hub of Blackness, we really don’t have a concern about a young man’s life, or the young individual lives that were taken, or the young man that was shot in his back seven times," Carlos told Coffey. "We have no concern about them. All we’re concerned about is doing our jobs."

There is no news at this time when Thursday's scheduled game will be played at a later date.