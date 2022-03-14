A's Trade Matt Olson to Braves for 4 Prospects in Blockbuster Deal: Report

Report: A's agree to trade Olson to Braves in blockbuster originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Matt Olson, an Atlanta native, is going home.

The Athletics have agreed to trade Olson to the Atlanta Braves, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Monday, citing sources.

The A's have acquired RHPs Ryan Cusick and Joey Estes, C Shea Langeliers and OF Cristian Pache from Atlanta for 1B Matt Olson. According to https://t.co/UrApwKZ6TX, Pache is the Braves No. 1 prospect, Langeliers is No. 2, Cusick is No. 6 and Estes is No. 14. — AthleticsPR (@AthleticsPR) March 14, 2022

Passan reported that the A's will receive four players in exchange for the star first basemen.

Olson, 27, has a .252 career average, 142 homers and an .859 OPS over six seasons. He posted 39 homers and drove in 111 runs during the 2021 season, finishing eighth in AL MVP voting.

The A's will receive outfielder Cristian Pache, catcher Shea Langeliers and pitchers Ryan Cusick and Joey Estes in exchange for Olson.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Twenty-three-year-old outfielder Pache was one of the top prospects for the Braves. His career debuted in the majors in 2020, finishing with only eight hits in 67 career at-bats.

Catcher Langeliers, 24, left Baylor as the ninth overall pick in the 2019 MLB amateur draft. He hit 22 home runs and drove in 52 runs over 92 games with Double-A Mississippi, and was named Atlanta's Minor League Player of the Year in 2021.

Twenty-four-year-old Cusick was the 24th overall pick in the 2021 MLB amateur draft out of Wake Forrest. The pitcher struck out 34 batters over 16 1/3 innings during his first pro season.

Estes, 20, is a former 16th round draft pick impressed with Low-A Augusta in 2021. Though he is technically the lowest-profile prospect of the four, Estes posted a 2.91 ERA in his 20 starts last season.

These changes brought about an array of emotions for Olson and the other four prospects included in the trade.

While the A's might have heavy hearts losing their star first baseman, Olson told media in Mesa, Arizona that he's excited for what's ahead with his childhood team.

Matt Olson just talked to media here after being traded to Atlanta. He called the move “bittersweet” — he loved his time in Oakland but is very excited to head to his childhood team.



Will have more on @mercnews/@EastBayTimes shortly. pic.twitter.com/7ZQt2hASyP — Alex Simon (@AlexSimonSports) March 14, 2022

The A's traded pitcher Chris Bassitt last week and could still move third baseman Matt Chapman, and pitchers Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea before the season begins.