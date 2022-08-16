Giants

Brandon Crawford's Kids Adorably Celebrate Dad's Walk-Off Homer in Giants' Win

By Angelina Martin

Crawford's adorable kids go bonkers over dad's walk-off homer originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Oracle Park wasn’t the only place rocking Tuesday night as Brandon Crawford’s walk-off home run sealed the Giants’ 2-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In a video posted to Twitter by Crawford’s wife Jalynne, his biggest fans -- his kids -- can be seen going absolutely bonkers as their dad’s booming blast soars over the center field wall in the ninth inning.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Right as Crawford swung the bat, one of his children called out, “Daddy,” in earnest, hoping for something special.

And their dad delivered.

Local

Warriors 53 mins ago

Warriors Schedule 2022-23: Dates, Start Times, NBA Opponents

SoFi Stadium attack 49 mins ago

Man Pleads Not Guilty in Alleged SoFi Stadium Fight That Left 49ers Fan Hospitalized

Jumping in excitement just as Crawford rounded the bases, his kids mirrored the Giants’ celebration at home plate.

After the game, Crawford told reporters that Logan Webb showed him the “awesome” video.

“I’m glad [Jalynne] kept the kids up,” Crawford said.

Tuesday’s walk-off win marked San Francisco’s fifth straight victory, putting them 4 1/2 games back of the National League’s third and final wild card spot.

As the Giants make a push for the playoffs, it’s clear Crawford’s kids will be cheering them on the entire way.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

GiantsMLBBrandon Crawford
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us