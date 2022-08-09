Buster Posey, Tim Lincecum Not on Giants' 2012 World Series Reunion List

Posey, Lincecum notably absent from 2012 WS reunion list originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants never got to do a 10-year reunion for the 2010 title team, so they're bringing back as many members of the 2012 squad as they can.

But a few of the biggest names will be missing.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Giants on Tuesday announced a tentative list of attendees, one that included Bruce Bochy, Matt Cain, Hunter Pence, Ryan Vogelsong, Barry Zito, Marco Scutaro and three-quarters of the Core Four in the bullpen, but Buster Posey and Tim Lincecum are not currently scheduled to be at Oracle Park. Neither are Pablo Sandoval, who has been playing in Mexico, and Sergio Romo, who was released by the Toronto Blue Jays late last month.

From the Giants, the current guest list for the 2012 reunion on Saturday: pic.twitter.com/b4Ha009Hve — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) August 9, 2022

Romo is now pitching in Mexico, but bullpen mates Jeremy Affeldt, Santiago Casilla and Javier Lopez will be at Oracle Park on Saturday. Two of the younger contributors on that 2012 team -- Brandon Crawford and Brandon Belt -- will be there as current Giants. Madison Bumgarner is the other notable missing name, but his Arizona Diamondbacks play at Coors Field that night.

Posey has moved his family to Georgia in his first year of retirement and recently flew to San Francisco for Will Clark's jersey retirement ceremony. Per the Giants, returning would have been challenging as his kids are starting school, but he plans to take part in the 2014 reunion and come back for other events. The Giants said Lincecum "wanted to be at the park for this and other events but unfortunately is not able to be here this season."

The 2012 team will be honored Saturday before a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gates will open to fans at 3:35 p.m. and the ceremony will begin at 5 p.m.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast