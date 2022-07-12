Carlos Rodon Named MLB All-Star Replacement, Joins Giants' Joc Pederson on Team

Giants' Rodón deservedly named NL All-Star replacement originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO -- It took an extra couple of days, but Carlos Rodón did end up making the All-Star Game after a brilliant first half.

Rodón was one of three players announced Tuesday as replacements for previous selections who will not participate in next week's game at Dodger Stadium. He is replacing Brewers closer Josh Hader, who is on the bereavement list, per Major League Baseball. Miami's Garrett Cooper will replace injured Phillies star Bryce Harper and Boston's J.D. Martinez will replace Astros MVP candidate Yordan Alvarez, who also is hurt.

Rodón was one of the most notable omissions when full rosters were announced on Sunday. He leads NL pitchers in WAR and FIP and ranks second in strikeouts, while also ranking among the top 10 in just about every significant pitching category. With a complete game on Saturday, Rodón lowered his ERA to 2.70.

This will be Rodón's second straight All-Star appearance and gives the Giants a second All-Star, with Rodón joining fellow free agent addition Joc Pederson, who was voted in by the fans. Both are All-Stars for the second time.

The Giants felt Rodón and Logan Webb were their two big snubs, but it's unlikely that Webb, who starts Tuesday night at Oracle Park, makes the team as a replacement. He is also scheduled to pitch Sunday, which would make him ineligible to pitch in the All-Star Game.

