Warriors Redecorate Chase Center With ‘Oakland Forever' Court Design

Check out awesome pics of Warriors' 'Oakland Forever' court

The Warriors are paying an amazing tribute to their Oakland roots with Chase Center’s court being blanketed in “Oakland Forever” colors and a dedication to the “We Believe” team that debuted Wednesday night as they took on the San Antonio Spurs.

And it looked awesome:

Oakland Forever court is ready for tonight 🔥



The Warriors also wore "Oakland Forever" uniforms, a new take on the iconic jerseys from the "We Believe" era.

The personalized court was surrounded by the old-school colors of the “We Believe” years and the saying is etched across the boards around the arena.

The Warriors squad during the 2006-07 season captured the hearts of Bay Area sports fans when they ended the franchise’s long playoff drought and upset the then top-seeded Dallas Mavericks in the first round. It would be the last time, before the Steph Curry era of course, that the team would make the playoffs.

As Golden State officially moved to San Francisco in 2019 after 47 years of memories at Oakland’s Oracle Arena, we knew the team never would forget where it all began. It was where the team had their dynasty run with the 2015, ‘17 and ‘18 NBA Championships. It was where the Warriors had their fun RUN TMC era with the trio of Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin. It’s where Ayesha and Steph took photos for Oracle's goodbye.

Despite being in a new zip code, the Warriors never forget The Town they grew up in.

It’s the perfect way to remind everyone their roots are just a bridge away.

