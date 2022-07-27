Warriors

Draymond Green's Mom Tweets Fiery Response to Max Contract Debate

By Tristi Rodriguez

Draymond's mom tweets fiery response to son's max deal debate originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Warriors veteran forward Draymond Green reportedly is set on landing a max contract extension

And after it was reported that the Warriors have no intention of offering him one, it didn’t take long for Dub Nation, and the rest of the NBA world to chime in. 

As the discussion heated up on Wednesday, Draymond’s mom, Mary, offered her two cents regarding the future of her son. 

Green, 32, has two years remaining on his contract. 

The Athletic reported Wednesday, citing sources, that Green "wants and believes he deserves" a four-year max contract extension. Green would like to stay in the Bay, according to the report, but he also is willing to explore his options elsewhere. 

Elsewhere as in ... Detroit with the Pistons?

Draymond's mom would love more than anything for her son to play for their hometown team. 

RELATED: Report: Warriors not extending, losing Draymond would upset Steph

The Warriors have made some important decisions recently, and those game-changing decisions will continue likely sooner than later. 

