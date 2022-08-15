LeBron James, Steph Curry Highlight Draymond's Star-Studded Wedding Guest List

Steph, LeBron among stars on Dray's epic wedding guest list originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

While Draymond Green and the Warriors are still high off life after winning their fourth ring in eight NBA seasons, a different type of ring was celebrated over the weekend.

The Warriors' star forward and his wife Hazel officially tied the knot on Sunday, and they had quite the guest list, to say the least.

Beloved ex-Warrior and new Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson posted one of the most iconic photos of the night, which included Steph Curry, LeBron James, Moses Moody and super-agent Rich Paul.

Draymond’s wedding celebration had a stacked guest list 🎉



[via @juanonjuan10] pic.twitter.com/qb6xsfk9oU — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 15, 2022

That’ll probably be framed and in Green’s living room soon.

A couple of other big names in attendance were Seth Curry, Damion Lee, Jayson Tatum, Hall of Fame Michigan State coach Tom Izzo and his wife Lupe, businessman Maverick Carter and Hip-Hop stars DaBaby and Roddy Rich, who gave a live performance during the celebration.

Draymond had DaBaby and Roddy Ricch perform at his wedding 🔥



(via uccme/IG)pic.twitter.com/Jzr8ELD48Q — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 15, 2022





These two legends caught up over the weekend at https://twitter.com/KingJames?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KingJamesThese two legends caught up over the weekend at @Money23Green 's wedding pic.twitter.com/YabX8233TQ — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB)

The Curry squad even got to have their own photoshoot, which turned out to be another classic.

Green clearly is a man of many talents, and throwing an epic party is definitely one of them.

So if you were wondering what the coolest party ever looked like, this was it.

While love was celebrated over the weekend beautifully, it's hard not to note that Green's wedding guest book might be worth a fortune in a few years.

