Draymond Green

LeBron James, Steph Curry Highlight Draymond's Star-Studded Wedding Guest List

By Tristi Rodriguez

Steph, LeBron among stars on Dray's epic wedding guest list originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

While Draymond Green and the Warriors are still high off life after winning their fourth ring in eight NBA seasons, a different type of ring was celebrated over the weekend. 

The Warriors' star forward and his wife Hazel officially tied the knot on Sunday, and they had quite the guest list, to say the least. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Beloved ex-Warrior and new Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson posted one of the most iconic photos of the night, which included Steph Curry, LeBron James, Moses Moody and super-agent Rich Paul.

That’ll probably be framed and in Green’s living room soon. 

A couple of other big names in attendance were Seth Curry, Damion Lee, Jayson Tatum, Hall of Fame Michigan State coach Tom Izzo and his wife Lupe, businessman Maverick Carter and Hip-Hop stars DaBaby and Roddy Rich, who gave a live performance during the celebration.  

https://twitter.com/KingJames?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KingJames

These two legends caught up over the weekend at @Money23Green's wedding pic.twitter.com/YabX8233TQ

— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) <a href="https://twitter.com/MarchMadnessMBB/status/1559228728424775680
https://twitter.com/KingJames?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KingJames @mavcarter @Money23Green pic.twitter.com/xbmCrutcDi

— Overtime (@overtime) <a href="https://twitter.com/overtime/status/1559216521825685504

The Curry squad even got to have their own photoshoot, which turned out to be another classic. 

https://twitter.com/ayeshacurry?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ayeshacurry] pic.twitter.com/17nl3lUy4U

— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) <a href="https://twitter.com/NBCSWarriors/status/1559284985885995009

Green clearly is a man of many talents, and throwing an epic party is definitely one of them. 

So if you were wondering what the coolest party ever looked like, this was it. 

Local

INVESTIGATIVE 57 mins ago

Bodycam Footage in SF In-Custody Death Not Mentioned in Autopsy Report

monkeypox 7 hours ago

SF Announces Expansion of Monkeypox Vaccination Clinic Hours

RELATED: Dray, Ja react to reported Warriors-Grizzlies Xmas Day matchup

While love was celebrated over the weekend beautifully, it's hard not to note that Green's wedding guest book might be worth a fortune in a few years. 

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Draymond GreenNBAWarriors
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us