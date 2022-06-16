Emotional Steph Curry Cries as Warriors Win Fourth NBA Title in Eight Seasons

Steph lets emotions out, cries as Warriors win NBA title originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry is a cold-blooded killer on a basketball court, but in the final seconds of the 2022 NBA Finals, he allowed emotions to get the best of him.

As the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game 6 on Thursday night at TD Garden to wrap up the championship, Curry began to cry as he realized what he and his team had just accomplished.

After a two-year playoff hiatus, including a season in which they finished with the worst record in the league, the Warriors had climbed back to the NBA mountaintop, winning their fourth title in eight seasons.

The tears began flowing down Curry's face.

Tears of absolute joy from the 🐐 pic.twitter.com/ruV087V8Ux — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 17, 2022

Curry hugged his dad Dell before bending over to hide his emotions. As soon as the clock hit zero and the final buzzer sounded, Curry sat on the floor, soaking in the moment.

Curry got up, walked towards the bench and hugged Damion Lee, his brother-in-law, as the entire team began celebrating.

Moments later, Curry was named 2022 NBA Finals MVP, securing his first award after his fourth title. He scored 34 points in the series-clincher and averaged 31.2 points per game in the six-game series.

Curry wasn't the only Warrior to shed tears after the game. Klay Thompson, who missed 31 months from the middle of 2019 through January of this year, also cried as soon as the game ended.

A very emotional Klay ð¢ pic.twitter.com/F59EHdEHMC — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 17, 2022

It's been a long road back to this moment for Curry, Thompson and everyone in the Warriors organization. They shed blood, sweat and tears to achieve this.

Those tears were well-earned.