Evander Kane Won't Participate in Sharks Training Camp ‘Until Further Notice'

The NHL found no evidence that Sharks winger Evander Kane gambled on games and considers that matter closed. However, the league is investigating "additional unrelated allegations involving potential wrongdoing by Mr. Kane" related to a domestic violence restraining order filed against him in Santa Clara on Tuesday.

Consequently, the Sharks announced Wednesday in a team statement that Kane and the organization have agreed that he won't participate in San Jose's training camp until further notice.

"The San Jose Sharks are aware of additional allegations that are unrelated to the National Hockey League’s initial investigation of Evander Kane. We take the allegations very seriously and have been in communication with the NHL. The League will continue to have our full cooperation regarding the ongoing investigation."

The Sharks open training camp Thursday, and Kane was listed on the team's training camp roster.

Kane, 30, is entering the fourth year of a seven-year, $49 million contract. Last season, he led San Jose with 22 goals and 27 assists.