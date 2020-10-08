George Kittle Excited ‘Handsome' Jimmy Garoppolo Back at 49ers Practice

Kittle enjoyed 'handsome' Jimmy G throwing to him in practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There has been no confirmation about Jimmy Garoppolo’s status for Sunday’s game but a few 49ers players gave updates on the franchise quarterback this week.

George Kittle, who has a very public bromance with the 49ers' franchise quarterback, did not indicate who would start under center in Week 5 but did have positive things to say about his teammate.

“Jimmy looks very handsome out on the field,” Kittle said on Thursday. “Still got a rocket arm and he’s still throwing me the ball, which is a good thing. I’m excited about those three things.”

Kyle Shanahan revealed to local reporters Wednesday that he has made a decision on who will start at quarterback against the Miami Dolphins, but the coach added that he will strategically keep that decision private until game-time.

Shanahan has the opportunity to keep Dolphins head coach Brian Flores guessing all week with three possibilities at quarterback. After Nick Mullens struggled through much of last Sunday's game, C.J. Beathard stepped and put together two solid offensive drives. Garoppolo has been participating at 49ers practice in a limited capacity.

According to Shanahan, the decision on which two quarterbacks will be active on Sunday won’t be announced until 90 minutes before kickoff with the declaration of inactives.

The man who will be protecting the blindside of who starts on Sunday kept his coach’s secret. Trent Williams offered a little more insight on Garoppolo’s status but is really just happy to see the quarterback getting healthier.

“Jimmy’s been Jimmy,” Williams said. “I know he’s dealing with the ankle. We hope to get him back soon. I’m thrilled that he’s even trying to practice on it and he’s out there throwing balls around. I’m hoping he continues to make progress so we can get him on the field soon.”