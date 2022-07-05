Giannis: Steph Curry, Warriors Most Deserving of NBA Finals Trophy

Giannis praises Dubs, Steph for title: 'No one more deserving' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There aren't many NBA players who receive the kind of praise Steph Curry does from fellow superstars around the league.

On the latest episode of the Renaissance Man podcast with Jalen Rose, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo heaped praise upon Curry and the Warriors following their fourth championship in eight seasons.

"Obviously, I know the Warriors have won the championship, congrats to them," Giannis said. "They worked extremely hard, played through adversity. They've been together 10 years, had a great decade. It's unbelievable, it's a dynasty.

"And Steph Curry ...there's nobody I think in the world right now that deserved that trophy more than him. He played his butt off and I'm happy for them."

Giannis and the Bucks were bounced from the playoffs after losing to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinal round, so he certainly knows how impressive it was that Curry and the Warriors were able to take down a hungry Celtics team.

After winning the Finals last season, Antetokounmpo and the Bucks were among the favorites to win it again this past season and would have presented the Warriors with another very difficult matchup had they faced in the Finals.

The two teams certainly will be among the favorites again heading into the 2022-23 season.

