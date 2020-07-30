Giants Add Belt, Longoria, Duggar, Option Davis, McCarthy

The Giants made a flurry of roster moves Thursday that added needed depth to their lineup and three strong gloves to a roster that has played sloppy baseball at times over the first week.

Brandon Belt (heel) and Evan Longoria (oblique) came off the 10-day injured list and Steven Duggar was recalled from the alternate site in Sacramento. To clear roster spots, the Giants optioned outfielders Jaylin Davis and Joe McCarthy to Sacramento and DFA'd right-hander Dany Jimenez.

Jimenez, a Rule 5 pick in December, made two appearances for the Giants but struggled mightily with his command. He walked three in his MLB debut last week, and while he had a clean inning Tuesday, he still was missing his spots and nearly gave up a homer. By rule, the Giants must offer Jimenez back to the Blue Jays.

Davis hit a homer against the Dodgers but was just 2-for-12 overall with six strikeouts. With Belt back at first, Darin Ruf will play more left field, leaving little time for Davis against left-handed pitchers. McCarthy was hitless in his first 10 MLB at-bats with five strikeouts.

The three additions make the defense significantly better, particularly at third, where Wilmer Flores and Donovan Solano have been miscast. Duggar offers a late-game replacement for Gabe Kapler and also could see time against right-handed pitching. Without Solano and Mike Yastrzemski's late homers, the Giants would have fallen to 0-4 against right-handers, and Belt should be a huge boost in that department.

The Giants also announced that Kean Wong and Jose Siri have cleared waivers and were outrighted to the Triple-A roster. Both were designated for assignment last week when the Giants set their opening day roster.

