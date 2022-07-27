Giants Observations: Nightmare Road Trip Ends as D-Backs Complete Sweep

What we learned as Giants swept by D-backs to end nightmare trip originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Giants hoped to send a message to the front office during this road trip. They sent one, alright.

With a 5-3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, the Giants finished off their first 0-7 road trip since 1985. After getting swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers over four games, they lost all three at Chase Field, with familiar themes popping up.

As they have all season, the Giants tripped themselves up defensively. With two on in the seventh, a squeeze bunt was put down and Brandon Belt's throw sailed to the backstop. Both runners scored and the Giants would never recover.

The winless trip dropped the Giants to two games under .500 with less than a week until the trade deadline. They are currently three games out of the final Wild Card spot.

Better Headlines

Thairo Estrada was talked about quite a bit on Tuesday night, but not for a good reason. Estrada was on the receiving end of the bat that Carlos Rodón kicked in the dugout, but a day later he drew attention for his play.

Estrada brought the first Giants run home with a single to right on an 0-2 pitch from Zac Gallen. That knock sent Luis Gonzalez to third, and when Estrada stole second a few minutes later, Gonzalez raced home to give the Giants the lead. Estrada later added a double to left, also on an 0-2 pitch, and a single.

No Luck For Logan

Logan Webb's day got off to a rough start when Ketel Marte hit a loud solo shot, but he settled in and continued his hot streak going -- until the seventh.

The game was tied when speedy Jake McCarthy -- a thorn for the Giants over the last month -- put a bunt down and reached just ahead of Webb's throw to first. That was followed by a grounder to short that would have been a double play in a normal alignment but put runners on the corners because of the shift. Then came the bunt that brought two runners home.

The sequence left Webb with four earned in 6 1/3 innings. He allowed seven hits, walked one and struck out five. This was Webb's ninth consecutive start of at least six innings, which moved him up to third in the Majors in innings pitched.

Left Searching

Sam Long and the coaching staff have been working hard to figure out what to do about his splits, but there was no solution on Wednesday. Long took over for Webb in the seventh and gave up a solo shot to left-handed hitter Josh Rojas on a 3-2 changeup, continuing a trend.

Entering the day, lefties were 21-for-46 against Long with a slugging percentage over .800, a huge change from last season, when he held them to a .164 average. The silver lining is that Long is holding righties to a .152 average this year. He has the repertoire to get lefties out consistently, and if he does, he'll have a lengthy big league career.

