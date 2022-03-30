Giants' Evan Longoria to Miss Six Weeks After Finger Surgery

Giants' lineup suffers big blow with Longoria out six weeks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The NL West title defense is kicking off with a pretty significant blow to the Giants lineup.

Evan Longoria had surgery to repair a ligament in his right index finger on Tuesday and manager Gabe Kapler told reporters in Arizona a day later that his starting third baseman is expected to miss six weeks. The timetable takes Longoria out until at least midway through the second month of the season, weakens the infield defense, and removes a key right-handed bat from a lineup that already looks suspect against left-handed pitching.

Gabe Kapler said the expectation is Evan Longoria will miss six weeks after undergoing right index finger surgery. — Maria I. Guardado (@mi_guardado) March 30, 2022

Wilmer Flores will be the primary fill-in for Longoria, and he has done the job well over the last two years, including last season when Longoria missed significant time with a shoulder injury and also got hit on the hand by a pitch, the precursor to this current surgery. The Giants also can use Jason Vosler, Thairo Estrada, Mauricio Dubon, Luke Williams and others at third base. When Tommy La Stella (Achilles rehab) is fully up to speed he's a potential option too, although La Stella may not be ready for opening day.

All of the options are a step down defensively, though. When on the field last year, Longoria rated as one of the better defensive third basemen in the National League.

Longoria had a .833 OPS in 81 games last season, but it was 1.088 against left-handed pitching. He was one of Kapler's three best options against lefties, along with Buster Posey -- who has retired -- and Darin Ruf. Only Ruf will be there in April, and the lineup is also missing Kris Bryant and Donovan Solano, two additional key bats against lefties.

For the 36-year-old Longoria, this is brutal news at the start of what could be his final season as a Giant. He has dealt with injuries each of the last two seasons and now will start his 15th big league year on the IL. The Giants also will start 2022 without LaMonte Wade Jr., who is out at least 10 days with a knee injury.

