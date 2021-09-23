Giants

Giants Hilariously Dress Up as Captain Brandon Belt's Sea Men

By Taylor Wirth

Giants hilariously dress up as Captain Belt's sea men originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Brandon Belt has deemed himself captain of the San Francisco Giants, and his teammates have embraced their new leader. 

On September 10 against the Chicago Cubs, Belt played that Friday's game with a large "C" on his chest made out of black tape. 

Belt explained the cosmetic change after the game. 

"You know, somebody has got to step up, and when you're the alpha male on the team it's got to be you," Belt said. "I put the 'C' on my chest and I went to work today, and thankfully it worked out."

To Belt's credit, the Captain title has stuck, and his teammates have, well ... embraced it. 

That's a serious level of commitment to the joke right there.

RELATED: Giants fail in 10th to cash in, miss chance to sweep Padres

Sports

Giants 10 hours ago

Giants Fail to Cash in, Miss Golden Opportunity to Sweep Padres

49ers Sep 22

How to Watch 49ers vs. Packers on Sunday Night Football

Is it still a joke? We're not quite sure anymore. 

Captain Belt and his seamen have embarked on a treacherous journey to a division title. Holding on to a one-game lead in the NL West with nine to play, hopefully, the Captain can steer clear of the iceberg that is the Los Angeles Dodgers. 

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

GiantsMLBBrandon Belt
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us