Giants Hilariously Dress Up as Captain Brandon Belt's Sea Men

Giants hilariously dress up as Captain Belt's sea men originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Brandon Belt has deemed himself captain of the San Francisco Giants, and his teammates have embraced their new leader.

On September 10 against the Chicago Cubs, Belt played that Friday's game with a large "C" on his chest made out of black tape.

Belt explained the cosmetic change after the game.

"You know, somebody has got to step up, and when you're the alpha male on the team it's got to be you," Belt said. "I put the 'C' on my chest and I went to work today, and thankfully it worked out."

To Belt's credit, the Captain title has stuck, and his teammates have, well ... embraced it.

Just a Captain and his sea men 👨🏻‍✈️👨🏻‍✈️👨🏻‍✈️@SFGiants pic.twitter.com/hXrXzeosM5 — Kevin Gausman (@KevinGausman) September 24, 2021

That's a serious level of commitment to the joke right there.

Is it still a joke? We're not quite sure anymore.

Captain Belt and his seamen have embarked on a treacherous journey to a division title. Holding on to a one-game lead in the NL West with nine to play, hopefully, the Captain can steer clear of the iceberg that is the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast