Giants' Johnny Cueto Placed on 10-Day IL With Strained Upper Body Muscle

Red-hot Cueto headed to 10-day IL with Grade 1 lat strain originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The news on Johnny Cueto wasn't nearly as bad as it could have been, but the red-hot right-hander will still end up on the Injured List.

The Giants announced Thursday that Cueto has a Grade 1 strain of his lat, which is the least severe strain and is going on the 10-day IL. A corresponding roster move will be announced Friday, although the Giants won't have to shuffle too much around. Logan Webb is likely to end up right back in the rotation after being removed for one day with Alex Wood's imminent return. Webb can take Cueto's spot next Tuesday against the Phillies.

Cueto has a 1.80 ERA through three starts but was removed in the sixth inning Wednesday after feeling his lat flare up on his second-to-last pitch. He was not available for comment after the game, going instead for tests on his back, but manager Gabe Kapler talked about how tough it would be to lose Cueto right now.

"Ultimately if he has to miss some time, those are shoes that are going to be difficult to fill," Kapler said.

The Giants are 8-4 in large part because of their rotation, with Cueto giving them a strong No. 2 behind Kevin Gausman. The earliest he could return is the back half of the next homestand, which features the Marlins and Rockies, but that would be a very aggressive timetable.