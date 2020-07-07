The Giants hoped to ramp things up at Oracle Park on Tuesday, holding a simulated game three days earlier than they had planned as players rush to get ready for the July 23 opener. Instead, they've completely shut down Spring Training 2.0.

The Giants announced Tuesday afternoon that they are suspending workouts at Oracle Park pending the results of tests conducted this past weekend.

This has become a common, and phenomenally frustrating issue around the game. The A's were the the first team to deal with significant issues in getting test results back over the weekend and the Nationals and Astros were among those who cancelled workouts Monday. The Giants did not have any significant delays with their intake screening last week, but players are supposed to be tested every other day, and teams have had issues getting those results back from the lab in Utah that MLB set up for just this purpose.

The Giants have held four workouts at Oracle Park thus far. It was unclear when they would be cleared to get back on the field, but manager Gabe Kapler was set to address the media Tuesday afternoon. The Giants have had four individuals test positive for the coronavirus thus far, including two on Monday. Buster Posey said over the weekend that he is considering sitting out the season because of concerns about the safety of players and their family members.

BREAKING: Giants suspend camp as they await coronavirus test results originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area