Giants Observations: Logan Webb Unlucky, Offense Lifeless Vs. Tigers

What we learned as unlucky Webb, Giants' offense fall to Tigers

Once again, the Giants failed to keep momentum going against a bad team.

A few hours after a good win behind Carlos Rodón, the Giants got blown out in one big inning. Logan Webb was dominant early but got knocked out in the fifth of a 6-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers.

The Giants threatened to make things interesting late, but couldn't get the big hit. With two on in the seventh, LaMonte Wade Jr. struck out. After Joc Pederson walked and Evan Longoria got hit by a pitch with one out in the seventh, Brandon Crawford and Thairo Estrada struck out. The Giants went 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

The Giants fell to 2-3 on a road trip that is one of their best chances in the second half to make up ground. After dropping two of three to the Rockies, they split with the Tigers. They'll now visit the Minnesota Twins for the first time in 17 years, but that's a step up in competition. The Twins are 62-59 and three games out in the AL Central.

No Redemption

Webb's previous start was one of the worst of his career and his only one without a strikeout. Early on Wednesday, it looked like he had 100 percent put that in the rearview mirror.

Webb struck out three of the first four hitters he faced and had five in his first three innings. He didn't allow a hit until the fifth, but that's when the wheels came off.

Jeimer Candelario poked a single the other way and the young Tigers were off and running. Tucker Barnhart bounced a weird double over Wilmer Flores' head at first and Webb walked Akil Badoo to load the bases. The first two runs scored when Crawford couldn't handle a liner to short and two more singles ended Webb's day.

It was a weird one, because four of the five hits very easily could have been outs. But ultimately Webb was charged with six earned runs in 4 2/3 innings. After going at least five innings in 13 consecutive starts, Webb now has failed to complete five in his last two times out. He has allowed nine earned runs in his last two starts.

Interesting Stuff

Thomas Szapucki wasn't able to stop the bleeding when he replaced Webb. The final two runs on Webb's line came when the first batter who faced Szapucki hit a two-run double. But the new lefty in the pen did pitch pretty well.

Szapucki struck out two of the next four batters and showed very promising stuff in his 1 1/3 innings. His sinker averaged 96.7 mph and his fastball maxed out at 97.5, which was his hardest recorded pitch in the big leagues. The Mets moved Szapucki from their Triple-A rotation to the bullpen in July and he's up a couple of ticks since coming over in the Darin Ruf-J.D. Davis swap. That's plenty of velo for a lefty reliever, and Szapucki complements it with a looping curveball that comes from a tough arm angle.

Wild Card Watch

The Giants entered the day with a 3.8 percent chance of making the postseason, according to FanGraphs. They'll have to do some cheering on the flight to Minnesota.

The Padres host the Indians in the afternoon and the Phillies host the Reds. The team closest to the Giants, the Brewers, finishes up a series in Los Angeles. So far the rival Dodgers have given the Giants some help this month, taking three of five from the Brewers.

This weekend, it's Giants vs. Twins, Phillies vs. Pirates, Brewers vs. Cubs and Padres vs. Royals.

