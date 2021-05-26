Giants to Fully Reopen Oracle Park in Time for Bay Bridge Series vs. A's

Giants to fully reopen Oracle Park in time for Battle of the Bay originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Bay Bridge Series always draws a big crowd from fans on both sides, and the Giants will be prepared for it when the teams meet for the first time next month.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

They announced Wednesday afternoon that they have received clearance to go to full capacity at Oracle Park starting June 25, the start of a three-game series with the A's. That will be 10 days after California's reopening and is in line with what other teams in California had previously announced.

State officials announced last week that large sporting venues can return to full capacity after June 15 without maintaining social distancing. The change at Oracle Park means that season ticket holders can return to their original seat locations, and the team can sell single-game tickets to individuals. The Giants have been restricted all year, maxing out at 13,660 fans last Saturday against the Dodgers.

"California's reopening on June 15 is an important milestone in our state's recovery from the challenging and, for many, life-changing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic," team president and CEO Larry Baer said in a statement. "We have been working closely with the San Francisco Department of Health to safely implement these reopening guidelines at Oracle Park and we are excited to welcome even more fans back to Oracle Park next month."

The Giants have two more homestands before going to full capacity, including one with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies that starts June 14. Those home games will operate under current guidelines.

Going back to full capacity will also allow the Giants to bring back promotions, which have been on hold. They will hand out the Mike Yastrzemski bobblehead, originally scheduled for early last season, on June 26.

Download and subscribe to the Giants Talk Podcast