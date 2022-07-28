MLB Rumors: Giants Not Trade Deadline Sellers Currently Despite Skid

Report: Giants not currently interested in selling at deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Despite the Giants' seven-game losing streak out of the All-Star break, the front office reportedly has no intention to sell at the upcoming Aug. 2 trade deadline.

ESPN's Buster Olney reported Thursday, citing sources, that at the moment, San Francisco intends to hang on to its pair of NL All-Stars in outfielder Joc Pederson and starting pitcher Carlos Rodón. The Giants are telling rival teams they won't be sellers.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

As of Wednesday night, the Giants continue to convey to other teams that they aren't sellers, and at the moment, they intend to hang on to possible free agents Carlos Rodon, Joc Pederson. Given Giants' recent slide, other teams are monitoring San Francisco closely. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 28, 2022

With both players on expiring deals -- it's nearly a guarantee that Rodón will decline the 2023 player option on his contract and become an unrestricted free agent this winter -- they represent San Francisco's most desired assets if the Giants did decide to sell.

Rodón, who has registered a 3.18 ERA and league-leading 2.42 FIP this season, would join Cincinnati Reds' Luis Castillo and Oakland Athletics' Frankie Montas as three of the best arms on the trade market.

Pederson's left-handed bat would be welcomed in any lineup as the Giants' leader in home runs (17) and slugging percentage (.496).

However, as Olney reports, San Francisco currently intends to keep both assets and fight for a playoff spot. Entering Thursday's slate of games, the Giants are two games under .500 and 3 1/2 games back of the St. Louis Cardinals for the National League's third and final wild-card spot.

As NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic wrote, if the Giants decide to buy at the deadline, adding a left-handed reliever or two is their biggest need.

The Giants have five contests remaining before the trade deadline to prove their front office right. San Francisco begins a four-game series against the Chicago Cubs at 6:45 p.m. Thursday night.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast