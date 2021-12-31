How 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo Has Looked Throwing With Injured Thumb

How Jimmy G has looked throwing with injured thumb originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo's status for the 49ers' Week 17 game vs. the Houston Texans on Sunday remains up in the air as the veteran quarterback deals with a Grade 3 tear of the ulnar collateral ligament on his right thumb that he suffered in last week's loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Garoppolo has not practiced this week and all signs are pointing to rookie quarterback Trey Lance making his second career NFL start Sunday. But while Garoppolo has yet to practice this week, he has been throwing on the side and 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel hasn't noticed a discernable difference in the 30-year-old signal-caller's ball even with a bum thumb.

“Jimmy is one of the best throwers on the planet," McDaniel told reporters Thursday when asked how Garoppolo has looked in side sessions. "He's very gifted in the accuracy and ball placement and he throws really catchable, tight footballs. That hasn't changed. It's more about how it responds and how it feels, so that you can have strength in that thumb through the course of an entire game. So it's looked great, it's more about how he responds to it and how it feels the next day. That's why it's kind of a day-by-day basis with him. That's been encouraging watching it and you're kind of playing the waiting game saying, ‘Okay well, Friday, how's he going to wake up and feel.’"

Garoppolo has said he is confident he can play through the pain. But if he is unable to get on the field Friday during the 49ers' light practice, that would point to Lance getting the call Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

Lance hasn't taken a meaningful snap since he started the 49ers' Week 5 loss to the Arizona Cardinals when Garoppolo was out with a calf injury. While Lance hasn't seen action on Sundays, the 49ers have been pleased with the progress the 21-year-old has shown as the scout team quarterback.

After starting 3-5, the 49ers have won five of their last seven games and can clinch a playoff spot with a win Sunday coupled with a loss by the New Orleans Saints.

Prior to the loss to the Titans, Garoppolo was playing arguably the best football of his career, posting eight straight games with a QBR over 90.

Garoppolo has been known to try and gut through injuries, but if the 49ers have to turn to Lance on Sunday, they have all the confidence in the world that the rookie can deliver a win.

“If he’s the guy we have to go in to battle with this weekend, I have 100-percent confidence he’ll give us an opportunity to win the game,” Williams said on 49ers Talk. “And we can win the game off his back, not just by him playing solid football.

“I think he can go in and make the plays that propel the football team to a W. That’s the talent he has, and that’s why he was picked where he was. Obviously, I have a ton of faith in him.”

