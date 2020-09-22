How Giants' Alyssa Nakken Was Used as ‘Jeopardy' Clue for Making History

How Giants coach Nakken was used as a clue on 'Jeopardy' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Alyssa Nakken's historic rise has taken her all the way to the voice of Alex Trebek.

The Giants' trail-blazing assistant coach already has her jersey in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Now, she has been used as a clue on "Jeopardy."

"Ex-Sacramento State softball star Alyssa Nakken didn't have to go far to be the first female coach in MLB, with this NL team," the clue read.

The clue was worth $800, and it was under the category "Good Stuff."

Sarah, not Brian -- the man who chose the category -- answered correctly with "Who are the San Francisco Giants."

Nakken, 30, became the first full-time female coach on a MLB staff when manager Gabe Kapler promoted her in January 2020. She also became the first female to coach on a field when she served as a first base coach in Giants exhibition games against the A's.

Nakken joined the Giants' baseball operations department as an intern in 2014. She worked her way through multiple roles within the organization, and now helps with base running and defense.

At Sacramento State, Nakken was a three-time all-conference first baseman and was named the conference's Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2012.

Nakken has earned her way through the ranks in the majors, and now has both been seen in the Hall of Fame and on "Jeopardy."