How Oakland, San Francisco Have Deep-Rooted History in Negro Leagues

The Negro Leagues are receiving the kind of credit and recognition they always have deserved on Sunday.

Every MLB club is celebrating the centennial of the Negro National League -- the first structured Negro Leagues that lasted an extended period of time. All players, managers, coaches and umpires are wearing a Negro Leagues 100th anniversary logo patch on their uniforms during Sunday's slate of games. That includes the A's and Giants, whose home cities have a deep history in the Negro Leagues.

Though the West Coast Negro League Baseball Association only lasted one season, its history in Oakland and San Francisco shouldn't be forgotten.

The league was formed on March 9, 1946 at a meeting of the High Marine Social Club at the Elks Clubhouse in Oakland by two Berkeley firemen, Eddie Harris, and David P. Portlock, according to the Oakland Public Library. The idea was the teams would play at Pacific Coast League ballparks while those teams were away. Abe Saperstein, the founder of the Harlem Globetrotters, was elected president of the association and track star Jessie Owens served as vice-president.

Along with the Oakland Larks and San Francisco Sea Lions, the six-team league consisted of the Los Angeles White Sox, San Diego Tigers, Seattle Steelheads and Portland Rosebuds. Owens owned the Rosebuds and Fresno originally was supposed to be home to the Tigers before San Diego took its place, according to the San Jose Public Library.

Oakland appears to have won the league with a 14-3 record, but history only has them down for 17 games played. Records show San Francisco played the most games in the league, 24, finishing 12-12.

The Larks didn't just win the league, they featured two eventual famous and very influential players. Lionel Wilson, the first Black mayor of Oakland, played for the Larks. Sam Jones, a bigger name in the baseball world, played for the Larks as well. Jones won 102 games in the majors, including 47 with the Giants. He also joined the prestigious Black Aces club in 1959 when he won 21 games for the Giants.

San Francisco's club had a pretty recognizable, too. A player by the name of "Willie Mays" appears to have had 16 at-bats and pitched 2 2/3 with the Sea Lions in 1946. But no, it's not that Willie Mays. It might have been his father, though.

"Could be. I don't know," Mays told the San Francisco Chronicle's John Shea in 2012 when asked if his dad played in San Francisco. "I never heard my dad say anything about playing out here. The only thing I knew about was him playing in Birmingham on the steel mill team."

The West Coast Negro League Baseball Association began on May 12 and ended after the final game in July, with the Larks continuing as a barnstorming team in 1947. It gave us a historic mayor, a future Giants star and a mysterious Willie Mays. That isn't even the half of it, too.

This league is full of stories from players that deserve their due. Sunday finally has given the Negro Leagues the day it deserves, and we must keep searching for more and more of the untold.

