James Wiseman Has ‘Monster' Potential for Warriors, Joe Lacob Still Believes

Lacob still believes Wiseman has 'monster' potential for Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

James Wiseman shined in his long-awaited return to the court Sunday night.

But even before Wiseman was throwing down rim-rattling dunks and blocking shots in Vegas, Warriors owner Joe Lacob was a big believer of his long-term potential.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"The guy’s had a lot of bad luck," Lacob told Tim Kawakami on Thursday's episode of "The TK Show." "I think he’s an immense talent. ... Give this guy the whole year. He needs playing time. But by the end of the year, I believe he’ll be a very solid player for us."

Wiseman missed the entirety of last season -- aside from a trio of G League games -- while nursing a torn right meniscus he suffered late in his rookie season.

He showed signs of dominance in the Warriors' 86-85 win over the San Antonio Spurs, something that Lacob predicts will continue into next season at Chase Center.

"I will just tell you, I think he has the potential to be an enormously positive addition to the minutes rotation on our team," Lacob said. "He is a monster. I’ve been watching basketball all my life. I have not seen many players do what he can do. He’s gotten bigger and stronger. He’s got to get his timing back, clearly, he needs the experience."

In 20 minutes, Wiseman tallied 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting, two rebounds and two blocks for the Warriors. Standing 7-feet tall and 258 pounds with the ability to dominate the boards and also hit an occasional outside shot, the Warriors don't have anyone like Wiseman on their roster.

He'll be given plenty of time to adjust and find his role with the defending champions.

"He doesn’t have to be an overnight sensation," Lacob said. "But over a few years, he needs to become a really good player. And I think he will be."

Lacob is also high on the potential of another two youngsters in the organization, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody -- both have shown flashes in summer league.

On Sunday night, Kuminga scored a game-high 28 points and tallied seven rebounds and four assists. Moody poured in an efficient 34 points in Golden State's 101-88 loss to the New York Knicks on Friday.

"I’m really excited about Jonathan Kuminga," Lacob said. "I think he’s got enormous potential as well. Moses Moody, in some ways, maybe the most far along of the three of them. Moses is a really smart player. He’s a really good 3-point shooter.

"We’re pretty excited about these guys."

The trio of Kuminga, Moody and Wiseman appear to be right on track.

"Some people criticize us for the 'dual timeline.' Now, everyone thinks it’s brilliant because we won," Lacob said.

"I would think the fans, like us, we don’t want to have a span of five to 10 years where we’re not good. We’re going to try to win championships, we did it and we’re going to try to do it again this year, and at the same time develop young players who can eventually continue to earn more and more minutes as the older guys start to take less of a role."

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast