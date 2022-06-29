James Wiseman ‘Speechless,' Happy to Be Back at Warriors Practice

Wiseman 'speechless' after returning to practice with Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

James Wiseman is back in action and could see the floor soon this summer for the Warriors.

In his exit interview following the Warriors' NBA Finals win over the Boston Celtics, Wiseman said there was a "90 percent" chance he would play in the upcoming summer league. He spoke to reporters on Wednesday following Warriors practice and discussed how excited he was to be back on the court after a rehab from a torn meniscus that sidelined him the entire 2021-22 season.

James Wiseman is definitely happy to be back on the court 😄 pic.twitter.com/EKjLPVgVRG — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 29, 2022

"Man it feels great," Wiseman told reporters. "Man, this whole year and a half I learned a lot about myself as a person. I went through a lot of trials and tribulations, but I'm here now and we're practicing. But today felt great, I feel good out there with the guys and everything about it, I was speechless, so I just feel good playing again."

After playing in 39 games for Golden State in his rookie campaign, Wiseman was unable to overcome multiple setbacks this season, nearing a return while playing in a handful of rehab games with the Warriors' G League affiliate before eventually being shut down to close out the season.

If Wiseman is able to suit up for summer league action and stay healthy, he could be in store for plenty of minutes once preseason rolls around, an important step in determining how much of an impact he will be able to make right away in the 2022-23 regular season.

For now, he's just happy to be back on the court with his teammates.

