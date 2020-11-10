Palo Alto's Lin Works Out With Curry, Warriors in NBA Comeback Bid

Lin works out with Curry, Warriors while chasing NBA comeback originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jeremy Lin's links to the Warriors can only gain steam after the Palo Alto native was photographed working out with Warriors players Tuesday.

Jordan Jiminez snapped pictures of Lin, Steph Curry, Eric Paschall, Kevon Looney, Marquese Chriss and Alen Smailagic playing on an indoor court on the University of San Francisco campus. Kiwi Gardner, an Oakland native who played 11 games for the G League Santa Cruz Warriors last season, was also photographed with the group.

Lin signed with the Warriors a decade ago as an undrafted free agent after turning scouts' heads at the NBA's Las Vegas Summer League. The Warriors waived him the following season, and so did the Houston Rockets, before Lin became a global star during a 35-game stint with the New York Knicks.

But the Palo Alto High School product has been something of a journeyman since "Linsanity" covered the New York tabloids' back pages, and Lin played for six NBA teams from 2012-13 through '18-19. Lin won a ring against the Warriors as a Toronto Raptor in 2019 and played for the Beijing Ducks last season, averaging 22.3 points, 5.7 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Now 32, Lin announced in September he would leave China to pursue NBA opportunities. Weixin, a Chinese outlet, reported in October that the Warriors were interested in signing Lin, alluding to Curry's admiration for his former teammate.

"I knew he'd last in the NBA," Curry told ESPN in 2012, shortly before Lin joined the Houston Rockets in free agency. "He's a great talent, he works hard, he gets better every day you see him. But nobody could expect once he got an opportunity to start and play significant minutes that he would over-exceed everybody. I'm happy for him. Nobody saw how much work he put in his rookie year and even over the summer before we had to release him."

Lin has played 282 more NBA games than reserve guards Ky Bowman, Damion Lee and Jordan Poole combined in their careers. The Harvard alum would be an experienced backup option behind Curry, although he'd also increase Golden State's average age. As it stands right now, Lin would be the second-oldest Warrior -- behind Curry -- were he to sign.

The workout with Curry and other Golden State players could be a matter of convenience, given Lin's Bay Area roots. But if the Warriors sign him when free agency begins on Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. PT, you can't say you didn't see it coming.

