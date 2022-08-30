Jimmy Garoppolo-49ers Pay Cut Perfectly Depicted by Hilarious Viral Drawing

49ers fan perfectly depicts Jimmy's pay cut with hilarious drawing originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Two things felt like guarantees during the 49ers' offseason.

First, that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo would find a new home at some point by trade or release. And secondly, each day that he remained on the team, 49ers fan Rita Carvalho -- known as Rita Oak on social media -- would drop a clever drawing of the quarterback.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

After Monday's news that Garoppolo had agreed to take a massive pay cut and was staying with the 49ers as Trey Lance's backup under center, Carvalho whipped up the perfect drawing to commemorate the shocking development.

It was illustration No. 209.

Drawing Jimmy G every day until he gets traded. Day 209: pic.twitter.com/G7F4erspJX — Rita Oak (@ritaoak_art) August 30, 2022

In genius fashion, Carvalho gave a nod to a famous scene from "The Wolf of Wall Street" in which actor Leonardo DiCaprio yelled, "I'm not leaving. I'm not f---ing leaving. The show goes on!"

Carvalho, an artist from Portugal, began her daily Garoppolo drawings early in the offseason with the expectation -- like many -- that Garoppolo would soon be traded. She quickly gained a following among the 49ers Faithful by her brilliant illustrations that have featured Lance dunking over the veteran quarterback or her own spin on viral memes.

Drawing Jimmy G every day until he gets traded. Day 43: pic.twitter.com/xZky5qZPBr — Rita Oak (@ritaoak_art) March 17, 2022

Drawing Jimmy G every day until he gets traded. Day 51: pic.twitter.com/cirvBTOAln — Rita Oak (@ritaoak_art) March 25, 2022

"I'm blown away because I would never expect it," she said of going viral to NBC Bay Area in March. "When I started this journey, I was just doing these drawings for fun, one every day because I really like Jimmy. Now we're hear talking and people are loving it, and they want more."

Now that Garoppolo will remain with the 49ers to start the 2022 NFL season -- although a trade is still possible -- will the drawings continue?

We can only hope.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast