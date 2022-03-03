Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Intriguing to Steelers, Commanders: Report

Report: Steelers, Commanders 'highly intrigued' by Jimmy G originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As the NFL offseason continues, so will the rumors and conspiracies.

There’s been tons of chatter surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo and his future as the 49ers will likely move on from the 30-year-old quarterback and center their focus on building around Trey Lance.

While 49ers general manager John Lynch has said multiple teams have shown significant interest in Garoppolo, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders are two teams that are “highly intrigued” by Garoppolo, according to reports.

#Steelers and #Commanders both highly intrigued by Jimmy G, according to sources.



Pittsburgh OC Matt Canada wants to deploy RPO - not dissimilar 2 the offense Garrappolo ran with the #Niners.



Ron Rivera not only believes his team can win now, but has over $30M in cap as well. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 1, 2022

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter detailed the different options the Steelers will explore in replacing Ben Roethlisberger.

Basically, all of the options are in the mix for Pittsburg.

“Jimmy Garoppolo would certainly be a name to keep an eye on there,” Schefter said, while also name-dropping Mitchell Trubisky, who is also gaining tons of buzz around quarterback talk.

From NFL Now: The #Steelers will look everywhere when it comes to replacing Ben Roethlisberger. Everywhere. pic.twitter.com/2o80nxal6u — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 3, 2022

One thing is for certain, the Steelers are longing for a franchise QB.

Earlier this week, Schefter reported that Garoppolo will undergo shoulder surgery “soon” after injuring his shoulder in the 49ers’ playoff win over the Cowboys on Jan. 16.

Schefter added that the injury shouldn’t impact the eight-year NFL quarterback’s trade status as he is still expected to be traded this month.

