Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Rumors: 49ers Have Offer of Two Second-Round Picks

Report: Lynch saying 49ers have offer of two seconds for Jimmy G

The 49ers still haven’t found a new home for Jimmy Garoppolo.

And while the trade remains a huge question mark, the 49ers reportedly have been offered more than probably anyone expected.

General manager John Lynch said the 49ers have an offer of two second-round draft picks for the veteran QB, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

"At least one interested team reacted to the news, we're told, by concluding that, if the 49ers have two first-round picks for Garoppolo, they should take it," Florio reported.

Garoppolo, who was traded to San Francisco in 2017 for a second-round pick, recently underwent surgery on his throwing shoulder. The 31-year-old is aiming to begin throwing again sometime in June or July.

The Indianapolis Colts have been one of the more openly interested organizations with their eye on Jimmy G. They recently traded Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders for a package of draft picks that includes two third-round picks.

The obvious remaining teams seeking a signal-caller are the Colts, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, and Houston Texans. Of course, the Seattle Seahawks are also in need of a starting QB, but San Francisco probably won’t trade within the division.

And with a couple of quarterbacks waiting to be traded, the QB carousel of the offseason shall continue.

