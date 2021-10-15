John Lynch Dismisses Idea 49ers Are in Crisis Amid Losing Streak

Lynch says 49ers are not in crisis despite losing streak originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Three consecutive losses made for an unpleasant bye week for the 49ers.

The 49ers, a team with Super Bowl aspirations when the season began, will return to action Sunday, Oct. 24, to face the Indianapolis Colts at Levi’s Stadium.

The 49ers own a 2-3 record, and by the time they take the field again it will be five weeks since they last experienced a victory.

With 12 games remaining, there still is time for the 49ers to turn it around. But their string of losses has created uncertainty and prompted questions about where this season is headed.

“In terms of a crisis or anything, that’s not here,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said on "49ers Game Plan," which airs on NBC Sports Bay Area at 10 p.m. on Friday.

“We got a bunch of people who care and a bunch of people who play with great effort. The NFL is about more than that. You have to have that, and you have to have it every week. But it’s about execution. We got to start executing better.”

After opening with road victories at Detroit and Philadelphia, the 49ers squandered a go-ahead touchdown with 37 seconds remaining to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

The following week, several meltdowns on special teams were the cause of a 28-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium.

The 49ers’ second consecutive strong defensive showing was wasted in a 17-10 Week 5 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, as rookie quarterback Trey Lance had an up-and-down day in his NFL starting debut.

“I look at every one of those games,” Lynch said. “We had opportunities to win them. The positive thing is it’s not like we don’t have the ability, as a team, as an operation, to go win those.

“The bad news is there’s been a lot of self-inflicted wounds that’s keeping us, hindering us, from winning those games. That’s fixable.”

Lynch said he does not like the fact the 49ers must wait another week to get on the field and seek to end their losing streak. But he said he sees the benefit in everyone getting away for self-examinations.

“(It’s) an opportune time to try to identify who we are as a team, what we are as a team and start playing to that,” he said. “It’s got to come from everyone.”

Lynch said he is confident the 49ers can turn it around and make a strong push for one of the seven NFC playoff spots. Currently, the 49ers are three games behind the NFC West-leading Cardinals.

The 49ers are one game behind the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers — the teams that currently occupy the Nos. 6 and 7 playoff spots.

“I’m fully confident because of the people in our room and the character of the people in our room and the people we have in leadership positions,” Lynch said.

The most important leader, of course, is coach Kyle Shanahan, who appears to be feeling more pressure in his fifth season to produce results.

The main pieces of the 49ers’ roster are set, but Lynch stillis able to provide assistance and resources for Shanahan.

“We talk a lot around here,” Lynch said, “and a 49ers theme of many years is having each other’s back. And that’s one thing I know Kyle and I have done from the start together. In good times we’ve had each other’s back, and in tough times we’ve had each other’s back.

“We’re together on this. I try to support him in every way possible. I think we just continue to rely on each other in good times and bad, and be there for each other.”

