Juan Toscano-Anderson, Lakers Agree to Contract in Free Agency, Agent Says

JTA leaves Warriors for deal with Lakers, agent confirms originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Dub Nation knew Juan Toscano-Anderson's tenure with the Warriors was likely over, but it became official shortly after the NBA's free agency period began.

Toscano-Anderson has reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Lakers, the Golden State fan favorite's agent Erika Ruiz confirmed to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes Thursday afternoon.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The news comes after Golden State did not extending a qualifying offer to Toscano-Anderson ($2.1 million), as The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reported Wednesday, citing sources, making the 29-year-old Oakland native an unrestricted free agent.

Toscano-Anderson spent the first three years of his career with Golden State and won an NBA championship with them this past season.

This story will be updated ...