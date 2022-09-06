Klay Thompson Heated With NBA2K ‘Bums' for 3-Point Shooting Rating

'You bums': Klay livid with 'doo doo' 2K for 3-point rating originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

What do Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant and Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard all have in common?

Well, they all have the same 3-point shooting rating as Klay Thompson in NBA 2K23.

And Thompson isn’t happy about it, to say the least.

Klay is livid about his 3-point shooting rating in NBA 2K23 😬



[via @KlayThompson] pic.twitter.com/KLwPsLLP8b — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) September 6, 2022

In a now-deleted Instagram story, the Splash Bro expressed his frustrations with the video game developer, referring to them as clowns and “bums.”

The other Splash Bro, Steph Curry, is understandably at the top of the 3-point list with a perfect rating of 99.

And Thompson, Bane, Durant and Kennard are all 11 points behind Curry with a rating of 88.

As the 3-point god, Curry's ranking didn't come as a surprise to anyone. But Thompson's ranking, regardless of his 941-day hiatus from the court due to back-to-back injuries, should be better reflective of the history he's made from behind the arc.

Thompson's big-time treys in crucial playoff moments played an enormous part in Golden State making five consecutive NBA Finals appearances and winning three of them. Oh and after making an incredible return this year, his sharpshooting helped the Warriors win their fourth title in eight seasons.

And if anyone needs a refresher, here it is. Remember when Thompson exploded for 60 points in 29 minutes back in 2016? Or when made NBA history with 14 triples in a single game? What about when he broke the NBA record for most points in a quarter when he scored an unbelievable 37 points in the third quarter of the Warriors' 126-101 win over the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 23, 2015?

And we can't forget Game 6 of the 2016 Western Conference finals when Thompson's 11 threes helped save the Warriors from elimination that year. Talk about clutch.

Like Thompson said, put some respect on his name.

Because if you don't, an angry Klay Thompson is very dangerous on the basketball court.

